Underdogs blast Classic Eleven with massive win

- Advertisement -

TG’s Welding and Fab Underdogs defeated Classic Eleven by 211 runs in the Bullets 100 Ball Tape Ball Competition. Winning the toss and batting first at Powells, they amassed 280 for 7 from 100 balls with Owen Graham smashing 40, Junior Henry 32 and Visual Gobin 25. Bowling for the Classic Eleven was Jawakie Joseph, two for 45, and Saheim Deranjit, two for 58.

When the Classic Eleven took their turn to bat, Deranjit top-scored with 14 as they could only get to 69 for 9 from 67 balls. Dario Hodge had figures of three for four, Gobin had two for 18 and Kenny Benjamin had two for no runs.