Commencement of Google Street View Project for Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Exclusive Webinar Invitation: Unveiling Antigua and Barbuda’s Digital Transformation set for January 26 2024

‘World Travel in 360’, an international company, specializing in creating Google Street View coverage and immersive virtual experiences, will spearhead a transformative project aimed at globally showcasing the picturesque landscapes of Antigua and Barbuda.

The collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and ‘World Travel in 360’ signifies a strategic digital renaissance for Antigua and Barbuda. The digital mapping of the entire road network promises enhanced accessibility for citizens and an immersive digital encounter for tourists.

This initiative transcends technology, serving as an economic stimulant by attracting tourists and contributing to overall community prosperity. The project is scheduled to commence in February 2024, with the initial Street View coverage becoming operational within a few months.

For a comprehensive exploration of this groundbreaking initiative, tourism-oriented business owners, and stakeholders interested in the promotion of Antigua and Barbuda through Google Maps and Google Earth are invited to a complimentary webinar, hosted by ‘World Travel in 360’, scheduled for January 26th, at 11am.

Learn about the Google Street View project, its impact on Antigua and Barbuda, and the business opportunities it presents.

Register for the webinar to connect with industry leaders and explore the digital future of Antigua and Barbuda. Use this registration link to reserve your spot: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpduusrjgtHNfuClEywXRhCZ4cbZP_6Lw6