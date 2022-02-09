Tyson grabs podium finish at US Open Sailing Series

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s kite-boarder, Tiger Tyson, started his 2022 campaign with a top three finish in the 2022 US Open Sailing Series, finishing third in the Formula Kite class held in Clearwater, Florida, from February 3-6.

Tyson amassed a total of 40 points to sail to a bronze medal finish, just four points adrift second placed Kai Calder of the USA. Marcus Edegran, also of the USA, won the gold with 18 points.

Speaking with Observer media following his performance, Tyson said he was fortunate enough to get some training time with the USA team ahead of the competition.

“I’ve been here for almost two weeks now and I did some training with the US team which was really good and they were very nice and inclusive which was good for me. The event itself was good and it took me the first day to start to get back into everything but after that I really got back into that and I was happy to come through,” he said.

The Antiguan athlete added that the aim remains qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“This goes towards world rankings which is important but it doesn’t go towards qualifying for anything as yet. Towards the end of this year we will have the Pan American Games qualifiers and the Pan Am Games will actually be Olympic qualifiers which is next year. Tomorrow [Feb 8] I am actually going to Mexico for two weeks of training and then another competition so there will be quite a bit of competitors down there and we will all be training together,” he said.

Tyson will next compete in the WesMax Regatta Formula slated for March 2-6 before taking part in the Formula Kite Grand Prix from March 9-13.