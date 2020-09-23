Two teenagers set a good example for their peers

Lucky dog Snow is reunited with his owner thanks to the quick-thinking of two teens (Photo contributed)

Spread the love













The Antigua and Barbuda Humane Society has joined dog owner, Euwen Vigo, in commending two teenagers whose swift and responsible action resulted in the rescue and return to safety of Vigo’s dog, Snow.

Snow was startled by claps of thunder and left the safety of his yard ending up in the Pigott’s playing field. Shamaine Morris and Dexter George, both students at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy, saw the dog, noticed he was wearing a dog licence tag and called the number on the tag. The Humane Society was able to identify the owner by searching the dog registration database for the contact information.

“This is how the dog registration system is supposed to work. When dogs are microchipped and licensed, their ownership can be traced, and when they are lost, it is a simple step to return them to their owner,” a statement said.

In this case, because Snow was wearing his dog tag, as required by law, there was no need to bring him in and scan for the microchip. His owner was able to be identified by means of the licence number on the tag.

“The Humane Society extends a “big-up” to Euwen Vigo for following the law and registering his dog, and to Shamaine and Dexter for their kind and responsible action. We hope all dog owners will take note and make sure their dogs are registered,” the statement added.