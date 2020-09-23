Calypso Monarch goes online for Independence

Keithroy ‘De Bear’ Morson after being crowned king of the 2019 Wadadli Beer Sir Prince Ramsey Calypso Monarch. (Social Media Photo)

A virtual Calypso Monarch competition will be staged for the first time in the country’s history as part of this year’s Independence Celebrations.

The event, set to take place on October 31, is open to all citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, aged 18 and over.

The first-of-its-kind show will be styled as a two-round competition – a preliminary elimination and the final event.

For the preliminary part, songs will be adjudicated on music only, from which a panel of judges will select 10 finalists who will then perform with the accompanying band.

“The calypsonians who have produced good music over the years will have a financial incentive to participate as the winner will receive $10,500, with the runners-up receiving consolation prizes,” a statement from the Festivals Commission said.

Registration for the contest opens today and forms can be collected at the National Festivals Office (NFO), located upstairs of the Cecil George-John Building on the corner of Redcliffe Street and Corn Alley.

Contestants can also sign up online at www.antiguacarnival.com/virtualcalypsomonarch.

Music can be hand-delivered to the NFO on a flashdrive or CD, or submitted online as an attachment with the online registration form.

The deadline for registration and track submission is October 16.