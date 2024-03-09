Two more witnesses shed light on the alleged murder of a local fisherman

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of Kelly Friday for the murder of 50-year-old Selwyn Mannix continued yesterday with the testimonies of two individuals who contributed new pieces to the puzzle surrounding Mannix’s death.

The trial, taking place before Justice Tunde Bakre and 11 jurors, began on Wednesday with Friday being accused of killing his uncle on September 11, 2021 at Point Wharf.

On Friday, Basil Samuel, a fisherman who claimed to have known the men for a considerable period, testified that he heard his friend, known as ‘Pigeon,’ saying that someone was being stabbed.

However, Samuel’s view was obstructed as he was across the water from the incident. He recounted seeing Friday seemingly “thumping” Mannix, who then “disappeared.”

He said he left his position, came closer to the “action,” and saw the defendant with a knife with his head swollen and a cut on his hand, and he saw the deceased laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his chest, belly and buttocks, bleeding profusely.

Samuel said he helped put him into a truck so that he could be transported to the hospital.

During cross-examination, the defense, represented by Wendel Alexander and Wayne Benjamin Marsh, asked Samuel to describe the physical build of both the deceased and the defendant.

Samuel noted that Friday appeared to have gained weight while in prison, but is still smaller than Mannix whom he described as “strapping.”

When asked if he had ever been beaten with a wattle stick, Samuel replied affirmatively, adding, “you wouldn’t like to get it.”

Despite this, and having noted that the defendant also had injuries, he maintained that Friday was not beaten badly.

He also mentioned Friday’s emotional state, recalling him crying and saying, “I don’t want my uncle to die.”

The final witness of the day, Conrad Simon, the coordinator of the fisheries division, testified that he did not witness the altercation as he was at a superette.

He said he saw someone running to the complex and drove to the area. Upon arriving at the fisheries complex, he saw a large crowd and observed Friday crying while Mannix lay on the ground.

Mannix was later transported to the hospital in Simon’s pickup truck.

The witness told the defense that he did not touch Mannix and did not see the stab wounds.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.

Recap of Day 1 and 2:

The trial’s first day featured two witnesses. Fisherman Wayne Kelly recounted witnessing Friday and his uncle arguing over $50.00, which Friday allegedly owed Mannix.

The witness said that the argument escalated, with Mannix beating Friday repeatedly with a 7-foot wattle stick until it broke. Friday then allegedly stabbed Mannix multiple times with a sharp weapon.

Kelly mentioned attempting to intervene unsuccessfully before hearing a gunshot, which reportedly came from a man known as ‘Comrade Leader,’ who then instructed Friday to lie down and drop his weapon.

Another witness, Dwayne Carlisle, reported hearing a loud noise and seeing Friday injured. Friday was reportedly sobbing and expressing regret for the incident.

On the second day, Walter Martin, testified that while cleaning nearby, he overheard a scuffle between Mannix and Friday.

Martin claimed he witnessed Mannix striking Friday with a wattle stick, accusing him of fish theft and threatening police involvement. Martin described Friday trying to evade the blows, eventually falling to the ground.

Mannix allegedly taunted Friday to stand up for more beatings, even retrieving another stick after the first one broke. Martin stated that during the altercation, Friday swung a knife at Mannix but missed.

In a dramatic moment, Martin physically demonstrated Mannix’s position during the attack, lying on the courtroom floor to illustrate where the fatal stabbings occurred.

This witness described both Mannix and Friday as nonviolent individuals, with Friday being particularly quiet.

Tyson Sylvester, a cargo master, testified next, claiming he heard the altercation while dealing with vehicle issues. He witnessed Mannix repeatedly beating Friday while Friday pleaded for mercy. Sylvester corroborated previous accounts, including seeing Friday on top of Mannix.

Following Sylvester, fisherman Franklyn Matthew described witnessing Friday bleeding profusely from his arm after the incident, which he bandaged with his shirt. He also noted other bruises on Friday’s body, highlighting his familiarity with being beaten with a wattle stick as a severe form of punishment.

The defense seemed to suggest that Friday acted in self-defense.