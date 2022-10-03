Two men caught throwing bags into prison in separate incidents over the weekend

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men were caught red-handed conveying items into His Majesty’s Prison over the weekend.

This comes about two months after a major prison raid led to the discovery of a large number of banned items to include over 60 mobile phones.

Not long after, security was beefed up at the facility, making it more difficult for prisoners to get their hands on contraband.

Kelly Joseph was caught on September 30 when officers on duty at the penal institution observed him tossing a bag over the perimeter wall.

The bag was not recovered, but the officers were able to arrest Joseph after giving chase.

However, Joseph gave the police a false name and address.

He was brought to court yesterday, to answer to three charges – conveying, providing a false name, and providing a fake address.

He was fined $500 for conveying and $200 for giving false information.

Joseph has a day to pay the monies or he could face one month in prison.

Meanwhile, Jason Ali John was observed throwing a bag into the prison on October 1.

The bag contained cigarettes, rolling papers and weed.

He too gave the police a false name and address and was slapped with the same charges as Joseph.

But John, who has previous convictions, was jailed for three months.