Top officials gather to tackle issues plaguing fisheries industry

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The matter of food security was one of several echoing topics on the agenda for ministers from across the region, when they gathered at the 21st Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on Fisheries and Sustainable Use of Living Marine Resources yesterday.

Officials from Caricom, the OECS and Japan gathered on Monday at the Trade Winds Hotel for the first session of a two-day discussion on issues including coastal environmental matters, opportunities for the development of the blue economy, and improved food security.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, one of several speakers at the brief opening ceremony, spoke on the fact that the region is still “grappling with the impact of the Covid pandemic” and “the Russia-Ukraine war to the food supply chain” and other areas.

Caesar said such discussions are thus paramount, as partners work together in the hope of finding solutions to tackle issues affecting the fisheries sector.

“We boast of having a seascape with a great abundance of marine resources. We are at a stage in Caricom, at a stage within the OECS, whereby there is a dire need for cutting edge technology transfer if we are to harness the resources we speak about.

“Not only that, but there is a significant need for the mobilisation of capital as a factor of production taking into consideration that, at every turn, we must create a very delicate balance between exploitation of livelihoods and sustainability,” Caesar said.

He urged those present to champion the cause for fisherfolk and others within the sector, as it is their interests that they representing.

“We have to appreciate that there are two fundamental principles and precepts that we must always have as central pillars in the conversation.

“One is food security. Food must always be affordable, available and accessible and we must always remember that there are many persons who will not sit in these rooms but every moment that we spend discussing these issues we have to remember them, because at the end of the day, we are here to represent their interests,” he said.

Agreeing with the minister’s comments was Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs, Samantha Marshall.

While addressing the room, Marshall called on the body to think outside the box in finding innovative ways to resolve the issues plaguing the sector, and create new policies to help modernise it.

“It is my hope that our discussions today and tomorrow will enhance our continued collaborative resolve on mutual interests.

“As a region, we face the same challenges, so it is incumbent upon us to overcome these challenges together, united in vision and purpose.

“More so, I look forward to recommendations on strengthening policies and introducing new policies and other actions to be considered as we strive to be better, making industries better, making our solutions and implementations better, making our partnerships and cooperation better, and making our food sovereignty and security individually and collectively better,” Marshall said.

Both ministers expressed their gratitude to the Japanese government for its assistance along these lines, and they shared their hope in strengthening that partnership going forward.

This is the first time in three years that the top officials are gathering, and the first time a representative from the Japanese government is in attendance.

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Akimoto Masatoshi, who also spoke yesterday, expressed that it was a great honour to be present, and shared his country’s aim in continuing to partner with the region to boost sustainability of marine life.