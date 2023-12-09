Turned-Off Valve Mystery: Keithroy Black Launches Investigation into Sir Viv Stadium’s Water Woes for First ODI

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Facilities Manager at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Keithroy Black, is hoping that an investigation into the alleged “sabotage” of water supply at the venue during last Sunday’s One Day International (ODI) between England and the West Indies will provide information as to who was behind the act.

“We are having an internal investigation … and if and when we find out who the person is that matter will then be taken to the PS and the matter will be dealt with seriously … I’ve had staff who would have made it clear that if and when we find out who that person is that they will not continue [to work] with that individual,” he said.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Black was adamant that water supply to some areas of the site was deliberately shut off in a possible attempt to sully the venue’ reputation.

“We had good pressure throughout the morning of the event but the issue is that on the first floor, the basement and the second floor we had water. In the North Stand they had issues with water where on the third and the fourth floor there wasn’t any water. I said it before; somebody who works here at the stadium — and I am saying this with no water in my mouth — went and sabotage the system,” the manager said.

“They went and they turned off the valve because when we called APUA [Antigua Public Utilities Authority], APUA confirmed to us there was no issue in low pressure. A gentleman from APUA came here to the stadium and they walked around with the plumber and only when they went into the final checks the valves were turned off and they had to be turned off with a wrench,” he added.

Black, however, said that with the water situation aside, the country’s hosting of the two ODI matches went well, particularly the day/night fixture held on Wednesday.

“Knowing the situation that we had last year with the lights, I was really nervous about it but I think we got on it a bit early this time around. We got the lights here on island early enough and it gave the guys enough time to go up into all the different towers and add the lights, so it came off well. There was no stoppage and we turned on the lights at 4pm and the game went right through until the end,” he said.

West Indies won the opening match by four wickets but England stormed back to take the second match by six wickets to level the series.

The third and deciding ODI will be contested today, December 9th, at Kensington Oval in Barbados.