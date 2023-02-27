Tryum stun United, Old Road trounce Blackhawks

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Tryum FC stunned front runners, All Saints United FC, by a 4-3 scoreline on Saturday night in their Antigua Premier League (APL) encounter at the ABFA technical facility.

All Saints United drew first blood scoring as early as the eighth minute of play with a strike from Zafique Drew. Three minutes later, an own goal from Escaliere Bennett gave United a 2-0 advantage going in the half.

Tryum would however find some momentum in the second half.

Eliot Donawa got the ball rolling for the victors finding the back of the net in the 44th minute.

An own goal from Blake Thompson 10 minutes later was the equaliser.

The agony continued for All Saints as Chevel Cunningham put Tryum in front 3-2 from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

United did however manage to find an equaliser five minutes later with a Leroy Graham conversion.

That goal would however be short-lived as six minutes later Cunningham would find the back of the net again to shock United players and fans.

Also playing that night was former champions Old Road FC who recorded the largest win of the night with a 4-0 thrashing over Liberta Blackhawks.

Rakeem Deterville had a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 10th, 65th and 73rd minutes of play.

Johnathon Shoy (62nd) was the other goal-scorer for the round south team.

Meanwhile, in the feature encounter of the evening, Parham FC edged out SAP FC, 2-1.

Malcom Stewart (21st) and Tevaughn ‘Peter Reds’ Harriette (87th) were the goal-scorers for the victors while Kevon Samuel was the lone goal-scorer for SAP.