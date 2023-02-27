Dean Jonas Case Adjourned

- Advertisement -

The court case involving former MP Dean Jonas has been adjourned until Friday.

The prosecution requested a later date to allow for someone from the DPP’s office to take the conduct of the matter.

The police prosecutor indicated that this decision was due to the fact that the incident involved the police.

Defense Attorney Wendel Robinson objected to the adjournment stating that minor charges such as what Jonas is accused of, are usually dealt with by the police prosecution.

He said that Jonas, despite being a former Minister of government is just like any other citizen and should be treated as such.