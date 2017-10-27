Truant teen taken to hospital for injuries after police arrest

New Story

By Tameika Malone

tameika.malone@antiguaobserver.com

An All Saints mother is expressing anger and demanding answers after her delinquent 15-year-old daughter was detained by police and sustained injuries that required a hospital visit.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said the very people she reached out to for assistance in managing her daughter, “threw the child on the ground and an officer (allegedly) put a foot in her chest.”

“I am angry. At this point I don’t know the situation and it makes no sense asking questions because I am not going to get any sensible answers. I’m already upset, because I’m asking my child who hit her and how did it go down and [the officer] put me out the room. She is a child. An officer put their foot in my child’s chest and it is like they want me to cover it up,” the mother said.

The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday for breaking a Magistrates’ Court imposed curfew of 7 p.m.

The teen has been in trouble prior to being arrested on Wednesday. She has even been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison for a week at the end of the last school year.

The mother explained that on Sunday while speaking to a police officer, who had called to check on the child, she admitted that the teen had left home past her curfew to get something to eat.

On Tuesday, the mother said she was contacted by police and was told to bring the child to court for 9 a.m. However, when she told the law enforcement officer she was physically ill and unable to get out of bed to take the child to court, the officer became upset.

The woman said she went to the doctor instead of taking the child to court.

She said that she was still ill when the teen went to sign in at the police station on Wednesday after 5 p.m. and an officer told the child she could not sign in without her parent.

