Education Officials assessing the conditions at state college

Officials from the Ministry of Education have begun an assessment of the physical plant at the Antigua State College (ASC).

The work, to the carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), is expected to last over a two-day period.

This was one of the outcomes of a meeting which lasted for several hours on Thursday.

Some of the officials attending the talks were Michael Browne, minister of education, Clare Browne, director of education; Rosa Greenaway, permanent secretary in the ministry, and Patricia Benn, acting principal of the college as well as educators.

The meeting was called a day after teachers at the college cancelled classes after an accident that lead to the hospitalisation of a student on Tuesday.

The students and teachers told OBSERVER media that they have been complaining about the conditions at the college and it took a tragic incident for someone to respond to their concerns.

According to the staff, the place is infested with rats, poor ventilation and a lack of adequate space.

The ministry of education said these concerns and others are also being addressed and something more concrete will be done once the assessment is completed.

