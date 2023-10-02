Tropical Storm Watch for Antigua upgraded to warning

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has elevated the alert level from a tropical storm watch to a warning for both islands as of 5:00 Monday due to the looming threat posed by the slow-moving Tropical Storm Philippe.

This tropical storm warning signifies that conditions typical of a tropical storm, including strong winds and adverse weather, are anticipated to impact the warning area within the next 3 to 7 hours.

The Meteorological Office has issued a concerning forecast, with Barbuda facing a high probability of experiencing storm-force winds at 90%, while Antigua is at a 70% likelihood of encountering similar conditions.

This heightened alert underscores the need for residents to remain vigilant, stay informed through official channels, and adhere to safety guidelines provided by local authorities as Tropical Storm Philippe continues to approach.