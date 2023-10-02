All public schools closed tomorrow, Tuesday, announces Ministry of Education

- Advertisement -

The Ministry has taken the decision to close schools tomorrow Tuesday October 3, 2023.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has upgraded the tropical storm watch to a warning for both Antigua and Barbuda, amidst the impending severe weather from Tropical Storm Philippe.

The Met Office has indicated that the chance of storm-force winds impacting us is now at 90% for Barbuda and 70% for Antigua.

Additionally, several of our public educational institutions are used as shelters and are currently being activated by NODS to be available for public access from 6:30 pm.