Tropical Storm Watch Discontinued

The government of Antigua has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, and the British Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the entire coast of Haiti.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to pass near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, near or over the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and then near or over Haiti Monday night.

The National Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in the Leeward Islands tonight, and in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tomorrow, and in the Dominican Republic tomorrow night.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the Dominican Republic tomorrow night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

Grace is likely to weaken while it moves near and across the Greater Antilles Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.