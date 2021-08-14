28 C
Breaking News

More than 200 people dead after 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

Buildings collapse as Haiti is hit by massive 7.2 earthquake

(CNN) At least 227 people have died after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, according to the country’s civil protection service.

The US Geological Survey previously said it was likely that casualties would be “high,” saying the “disaster is likely widespread.

“One hospital in the southern city of Jeremie said it is overwhelmed with patients.

“There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people,” an administrator at the Hopital Saint Antoine told CNN. “We don’t have enough supplies.”

The hospital has set up tents in its courtyard, the administrator said.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

“There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure,” American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.

READ MORE HERE: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/08/14/world/haiti-earthquake/index.html

