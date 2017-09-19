TROPICAL STORM WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE MARIA EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR

THE U. S. VIRGIN ISLANDS TONIGHT AND OVER PUERTO RICO ON

WEDNESDAY…

…PREPARATIONS AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL

FLOODING AND DESTRUCTIVE WINDS SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…16.8N 64.0W

ABOUT 80 MI…130 KM SE OF ST. CROIX

ABOUT 175 MI…285 KM SE OF SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…165 MPH…270 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…916 MB…27.05 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY

The Meteorological Service of the Bahamas has issued a Hurricane

Watch for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas.

The Meteorological Service of Antigua has discontinued the Tropical

Storm Warning for Antigua and Barbuda.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has discontinued the

Hurricane Warning for Dominica.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

* Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Anguilla

* Guadeloupe

* West of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican

Republic and Haiti

* West of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

* Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and

property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before

the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds,

conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Interests elsewhere in Hispaniola and the Bahamas should monitor the

progress of Maria. Additional watches and warnings may be required

tonight or Wednesday.

For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

the United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was located

near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 64.0 West. Maria is moving

toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night. On the

forecast track, the eye of Maria will move near or over the U. S.

Virgin Islands tonight, cross Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and then

pass just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday

night and Thursday.

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 165 mph (270 km/h)

with higher gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5

hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some

fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but

Maria is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5

hurricane as it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto

Rico. Slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over

the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles

(220 km).

The latest minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane

Hunter aircraft is 916 mb (27.05 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions will continue in portions of the

hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands this evening, and

spread into the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and

Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are occuring over the

remainder of the Leeward Islands, and are spreading over the Virgin

Islands at this time. Tropical storm conditions should spread over

Puerto Rico during the next several hours. Hurricane conditions are

expected within the hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic

late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions expected by early

Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical

storm warning areas in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Hurricane conditions are possible on Thursday in the Turks and

Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas.

Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains

and on high-rise buildings could be much stronger than the near-

surface winds indicated in this advisory.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and

destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11

feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area near

where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands and the

British Virgin Islands.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves

will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide

levels in the hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic, and

1 to 3 ft elsewhere along the northern coasts of the Dominican

Republic and Haiti.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause

normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters

moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach

the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the

time of high tide…

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands…6 to 9 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the north and east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related

flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal

cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Thursday

Central and southern Leeward Islands…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20

inches.

U.S. and British Virgin Islands…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20

inches.

Puerto Rico…12 to 18 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla…4 to 8 inches,

isolated 10 inches.

Windward Islands and Barbados…2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Eastern Dominican Republic…4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

Rainfall on all of these islands will cause life-threatening flash

floods and mudslides.

TORNADOES: Several tornadoes are possible over Puerto Rico and the

S. Virgin Islands tonight and Wednesday.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Leeward Islands,

Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. These swells are likely to

cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please

consult products from your local weather office.