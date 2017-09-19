Press Release: FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS DUE TO HURRICANE MARIA

JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, September 19, 2017 – Several destinations in the LIAT network

were affected by Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Maria continues its trek the Caribbean and

LIAT continues to monitor its progress and its effects on our destinations. Due to the

closure of several airports as well as in the interest of passenger and crew safety,

several flights have been cancelled.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Wednesday 20th

September, 2017

LI 773 from Antigua to Barbados

LI 381 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 381 from Dominica to Barbados

LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola

LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados

LI 520 from St. Kitts to Antigua

LI 364 from Barbados to Dominica

LI 364 from Dominica to Antigua

LI 524 from Barbados to Dominica

LI 524 from Dominica to Antigua

LI 523 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 523 from Dominica to Barbados

LI 318 from Antigua to Tortola, BVI

LI 329 from Tortola, BVI to Antigua

Please note LI 364 will operate tomorrow Wednesday 20th September as a nonstop

flight from Barbados to Antigua. LI 523 will operate tomorrow Wednesday 20th

September as a nonstop flight from Antigua to Barbados.

LIAT has suspended all flights into Dominica as we await information from the

authorities there. In addition, our relief flights to and from Tortola, BVI and St. Maarten

are also suspended and a further advisory will update you on the resumption of those

flights.

Kindly note that passengers who have been booked on affected flights will be allowed to

rebook. All change fees and fare differences will be waived only if they do so on or

before Monday 25th September, 2017.

We are therefore asking these passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for re booking

at the earliest convenience

LIAT Call Centre 1-246-227-3850

Email: reservations@liat.com / liatreservations@gmail.com

Please note that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their

journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with

meals, transportation and hotel accommodation. Passengers with onward connections

are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.

Persons are asked to continue to monitor their local media and weather reports. LIAT

will continue to closely monitor the progress of this weather system and will issue

further updates and advisories via its website (www.liat.com) and social media

platforms.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by the delays/cancellations as a result of the

passage of Hurricane Maria.

The next advisory will be given at 11:00 a.m. on

Wednesday 20th September, 2017.