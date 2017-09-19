Press Release: FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS DUE TO HURRICANE MARIA

JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, September 19, 2017 – Several destinations in the LIAT network
were affected by Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Maria continues its trek the Caribbean and
LIAT continues to monitor its progress and its effects on our destinations. Due to the
closure of several airports as well as in the interest of passenger and crew safety,
several flights have been cancelled.
Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Wednesday 20th
September, 2017
LI 773 from Antigua to Barbados
LI 381 from Antigua to Dominica
LI 381 from Dominica to Barbados
LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola
LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados
LI 520 from St. Kitts to Antigua
LI 364 from Barbados to Dominica
LI 364 from Dominica to Antigua
LI 524 from Barbados to Dominica
LI 524 from Dominica to Antigua
LI 523 from Antigua to Dominica
LI 523 from Dominica to Barbados
LI 318 from Antigua to Tortola, BVI
LI 329 from Tortola, BVI to Antigua
Please note LI 364 will operate tomorrow Wednesday 20th September as a nonstop
flight from Barbados to Antigua. LI 523 will operate tomorrow Wednesday 20th
September as a nonstop flight from Antigua to Barbados.
LIAT has suspended all flights into Dominica as we await information from the
authorities there. In addition, our relief flights to and from Tortola, BVI and St. Maarten
are also suspended and a further advisory will update you on the resumption of those
flights.
Kindly note that passengers who have been booked on affected flights will be allowed to
rebook. All change fees and fare differences will be waived only if they do so on or
before Monday 25th September, 2017.
We are therefore asking these passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for re booking
at the earliest convenience
LIAT Call Centre 1-246-227-3850
Email: reservations@liat.com / liatreservations@gmail.com
Please note that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their
journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with
meals, transportation and hotel accommodation. Passengers with onward connections
are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.
Persons are asked to continue to monitor their local media and weather reports. LIAT
will continue to closely monitor the progress of this weather system and will issue
further updates and advisories via its website (www.liat.com) and social media
platforms.
LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by the delays/cancellations as a result of the
passage of Hurricane Maria.
The next advisory will be given at 11:00 a.m. on
Wednesday 20th September, 2017.