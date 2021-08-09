29.7 C
St John's
Monday, 09 August, 2021
Tropical depression likely to form later today

Showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated this morning in association with a low pressure system located about 150 miles east of Barbados. 

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.  

The disturbance, which has a 70 per cent chance of developing within the next 48 hours, is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.  

The NHC says tropical storm watches or warnings could be required today with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto 
Rico.  In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.  

Interests in those areas are asked to monitor the progress of this system.

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms have changed little in association with an elongated low pressure area located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.  

Development of this system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it moves toward the west or west-southwest at around 10 mph.
