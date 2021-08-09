SLBMSJMC statement on the Passing of Sir Lester Bird

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, August 9, 2021 – As an organization which proudly bears his name—The board, management, and staff of Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John’s Medical Centre express our condolences to the family and many admirers of Sir Lester Bird, former Prime Minister and National Hero.

His conceptualization of this medical centre continues to be one of the most significant and life-changing national achievements, benefitting the lives of many.

Today, we recommit ourselves to our organization’s vision to be the regional accredited healthcare institution of choice. Our commitment to patient care remains unchanged. We are proud of our healthcare team and the difference they make in the lives of our patients and families. Today, we are fortunate to have a facility delivering quality healthcare to people both at near and far—truly living up to the vision of a “son of the soil” Sir Lester Bird. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of generations to come.

