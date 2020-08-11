Tropical depression forms

Spread the love













A tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic – and is forecast to strengthen over the next two days.

The 11th system in the current hurricane season is expected to become a tropical storm by tomorrow (WED) night.

It is currently almost 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at 16mph.

Maximum sustained winds are almost 35mph with higher gusts.

Local met experts warned residents to monitor the system closely. It is forecast to pass through or just north of Antigua and Barbuda over the weekend.