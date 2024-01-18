Trio Charged with unlawful Possession of Firearm & Ammunition

Gun stock image
Three persons have been arrested and charged by the police for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Jahmarie Joseph of Carlisle Estate, Kemmoy Bailey of Gray Hill, and Donnalee Salmon of St. Johnson’s Village were jointly charged with unlawful possession of a .22 pistol.

Joseph was further charged with unlawful possessioin of 4 rounds of .22 ammunition.

The accused were taken into custody on Tuesday, having been found in possession of the illegal items during a stop-and-search exercise on Friars Hill Road.

They should be appearing before the court sometime today.

