Antigua and Barbuda Wins Top Spot in TripAdvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards – Best Honeymoon Destinations

Antigua and Barbuda has been honored as a top destination for honeymoons securing the 25th spot in the world in TripAdvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best.

These awards represent the pinnacle of recognition by TripAdvisor, with winners forming the top 1% of TripAdvisor’s 8 million listings globally.

Antigua and Barbuda now join the elite ranks of top destinations in the world to include the Maldives, Tulum, Bora Bora and Mauritius.

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, is esteemed for its traveler-driven insights.

This accolade rooted in “a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions” from travelers, over a 12 month period, stands as a credible marker of the islands’ appeal to couples and signifies the “highest level of excellence in travel.”

The Honorable Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, remarked, “Receiving this recognition from travelers themselves is a great honor. Being that it is one of the most coveted and recognized awards in the travel space, we acknowledge how valuable this is to elevate and further position us as a top destination for couples. There is no doubt that our partnership with TripAdvisor has been instrumental in growing our romance business and increasing our brand awareness among discerning travelers.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor, congratulated Antigua and Barbuda, saying, “This recognition in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024 is a testament to the memorable romantic experiences Antigua and Barbuda has to offer. That so many couples took the time to share glowing reviews shows the impact Antigua and Barbuda has had on its guests. We anticipate that this accolade will continue to attract more couples to the islands in the upcoming year and beyond.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has breathed new life into its romance product over the last two years, launching awareness campaigns across all its markets.

The destination’s current campaign beckons couples to come write their love story on the Caribbean’s most romantic islands by highlighting all the elements that appeal to couples. F

rom boutique accommodations, to culinary experiences, breathtaking views, pink and white sand beaches and a relaxing and exclusive atmosphere, Antigua and Barbuda is the perfect backdrop to any romantic occasion.

Explore the captivating reviews of Antigua and Barbuda on TripAdvisor and see why so many can’t help but fall in love with its charm. Best Honeymoon Destinations in the World – Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards