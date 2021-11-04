Trio charged in $20K electronics store theft appear in court

By Latrishka Thomas

The January assizes will include a case against three youngsters who are charged in relation to a break-in and theft at an electronics store.

Jahvante Lloyd, 19, Shade’ Benjamin, 23, and Teqwanya Jno Baptiste, 19, are believed to have been involved in a break-in at DAT’s Trending, a store in the Twist Mall, which took place in early January.

According to reports, one evening the victim secured his business place only to find out through an employee who reported to work a day or two later, that the place had been broken into and a number of items stolen, including the cash register containing over $200.

It is believed that some time on the night of January 11, Lloyd broke into the mall through a window and entered the store and stole numerous cell phones, accessories and other electronics worth $19,472 in total.

A number of the items were reportedly found in the other defendants’ homes hence they were slapped with one count of receiving.

The matter was committed yesterday by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh. This means that any time next year, the trio will be called before a judge and arraigned.

Should they plead not guilty, they will stand trial.