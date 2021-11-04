Jury finds teen guilty of serious indecency with his cousin

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Seven of the nine jurors who sat through the trial of a 19-year-old man charged with serious indecency have found him found guilty of the crime.

Two years ago, the then 17-year-old youth forced his seven-year-old cousin to perform oral sex on him while they were home alone.

He attempted to convince the child to commit the act by promising to allow her to use his cellular phone.

When she refused, the act was done forcibly.

The youngster, who stood trial in the High Court for over a week, was represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson.

The convict denied the allegation when he gave sworn evidence.

Nevertheless, most of the jurors believed that he was guilty.

He will be sentenced by Justice Ann-Marie Smith on November 26 for the crime.