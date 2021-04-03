Trinis flock Tobago beaches on Good Friday

Spread the love













SOURCE-TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO GUARDIAN: Adherence to COVID protocols was uppermost on vacationers’ minds yesterday as Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 figures begin to rise.

For the second consecutive year, Easter celebrations in Tobago are mainly sea, sun, and sand.

The Goat races and Easter bonnet parade at Buccoo and Mt Pleasant have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Security forces were out in full force despite one officer at the Scarborough Hospital contracting the disease and some of his colleagues quarantined until their test results return, the TTPS said.

Acting Inspector and TTPS Tobago Division’s Media Ambassador Alicia Piggott told Guardian Media, “All COVID protocols were followed and there is no decrease in security on the island.”

On the beaches, hundreds enjoyed the sea, sun and sand, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s wife Sharon Rowley and other family members.

Sharon Rowley, the wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, took in the sun, sea, and sand at Pigeon Point Heritage Park, Tobago, yesterday, as the country celebrated Good Friday.

Vindra Gopaul

Many beachgoers said as the international borders are closed, Tobago is the next best bet.

Media practitioner Pixie Du Coudray, said not many people can boast of having the privilege to visit a twin Island during the pandemic.

“It’s fabulous that we can come to an island, there are a lot of people don’t have a getaway…we are fortunate,” she told Guardian Media.

Another visitor, Reyaz Ahamad, echoed similar sentiments saying it’s “a wonderful opportunity” to visit with his family. “You can’t travel, so this is the best place to come,” he said.

As they enjoyed the beach, many said they are conscious of the need to be responsible, social distance and wear masks when not in the water.

When Guardian Media asked if they were satisfied with other visitors and tourism stakeholders following COVID protocols, many said they feel safe by what they are seeing.

Visitor Mitsy St Rose said she saw people wearing their masks “and trying to be mindful of others’ personal space.”

Despite this, she is still was still obsessed with the possibility that she might contract COVID.

“There are so many people around that you keep thinking about COVID, and maybe that is not a bad thing, so you are always conscious of what you do,” St Rose added.

It is a sentiment echoed by Reyaz Ahamad.

“So far, since I have been here, everybody is taking their precautions, wearing masks social distancing, even on the beach here, social distancing is taking place. Still, I am very aware of what could happen, so my family and I are taking precautions,” he said.

Meanwhile, not all beaches were suitable for bathing. In Lambeau, Sargassum lined the beach.

And of course, no Good Friday is complete without a bobotie. In Bacolet, he was left unbeaten with the caption—Judas betrayed Christ.