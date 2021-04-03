CDC: Fully vaccinated people can travel in U.S. without tests or quarantines

Spread the love













SOURCE- NBC NEWS: People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel freely in the U.S., as long as they remain masked on planes, buses and trains, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

It is unclear how much impact the new guidance will have. People are already traveling and making decisions on their own. American Airlines reported Monday that the company’s bookings have jumped to 90 percent of what they were before the pandemic.

The new guidance means that “fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a Covid-19 test, or self-quarantining, provided they follow the other recommended prevention measures,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday during a news briefing.

Still, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise. The current seven-day average of new cases is slightly above 62,000 cases per day.

While fully vaccinated people may travel at low risk, Walensky said, “CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases.”

It is expected that the U.S. will surpass 100 million people who have received at least one dose of vaccine Friday. More than 56 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose of Covid-19 vaccine. That gives the body enough time to build antibodies against the virus.

This latest guidance offers another step toward resuming normal activity for those who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots or one shot of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.