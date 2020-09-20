Trinidad: Suspect charged with trying to shoot 3 cops

Spread the love













(Trinidad Express) – A 29-year-old man of Second Street, Simeon Road, Petit Valley, appeared virtually in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of shooting with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

Levi Joseph before Magistrate Indar Jagroo on Friday to answer to the charges. He was remanded in custody and is to reappear on October 7.

Between September 11 and September 12, an anti-crime exercise was conducted in the Western Division spearheaded by Supt Smith, Sgt Carmona and supervised by Cpls (Ag.) Dominique and Edwards and included other members of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF).

Officers received information of a man armed with firearms along O’Donahue Extension, Covigne Road, Diego Martin.

The officers went to the location and while proceeding through a track off Cemetery Street, Diego Martin, observed a man holding a gun.

The man jumped a fence, stopped looked in the direction of the officers and pointed the firearm in their direction and fired, the officers returned fire in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect then climbed onto a roof of a nearby house where he dropped the object.

The suspect then jumped off the roof into a track making his escape by running north along the track. A black and silver Smith and Wesson gun was discovered and secured.

Last Sunday Snr. Supt. Thompson launched an anti-crime exercise in the Western Division for the capture of the suspect. Sgt Carmona, Cpl (Ag.) Dominique and members of the WDTF acting on intelligence went to Tara Drive, Petit Valley, where Joseph was captured and arrested.