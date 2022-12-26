Top cop adamant Choksi kidnap matter not swept under the rug

- Advertisement -

It’s been over a year since fraud-accused Indian-born businessman Mehul Choksi was reportedly kidnapped and taken to Dominica – and while it may seem that little has been done by police since, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney is giving assurances to the nation that the matter is still being investigated.

He said the police continue to work with other law enforcement agencies in the region and internationally.

There have been some setbacks in the case, he said, but continued that law enforcement would push forward to try and solve the case.

“That matter has been under investigation and we recently had a meeting three weeks ago about case management and looking at all the angles.

“Even from some of the allegations [Choksi] made, some of the suspects are not Antiguans and not in Antigua but whatever evidence we can gather from the Antigua point of view, we will continue to pursue that.”

“We are working along with other law enforcement agencies both within the region and on the international level,” Rodney said.

Choksi was reportedly kidnapped and taken to Dominica on May 23 2021.

He became a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda through the country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme and has been living in Antigua since 2018.

He is wanted in India in relation to a multi- billion-dollar scam at the Punjab National Bank.