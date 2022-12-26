Still no word on when Antigua Airways’ commercial flights will begin

- Advertisement -

There is still no word on when commercial flights will begin for Antigua Airways.

The airline’s managing director Opeyemi Olorunfemi told Observer recently that they are still awaiting the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA).

Until then only charter flights are allowed.

“Right now, we are running the chartered operation and we still continue to run that operation until we get the AOC.

“We are working very hard towards that to obtain the AOC. I am very optimistic that in the coming year will be the point in which we switch to the commercial level,” Olorunfemi explained.

Once given the green light to operate commercially, Olorunfemi said there are plans to enhance the airline’s service by not only expanding weekly flights to two or three times but also by enhancing their customer service “so as to give passengers a greater travelling experience”.

The last chartered flight to the island was on Independence Day, November 1, when over 100 passengers were brought here.

Antigua Airways was branded as the first airline linking the twin island nation directly to the African continent.

There has been much public scepticism over the feasibility of establishing the airline, with UPP Political Leader Harold Lovell among critical voices questioning the airline management experience of the company behind it, Abuja-based printing firm Marvelous Mike Press Ltd.

However, the government of Antigua and Barbuda has continued to express confidence that Antigua Airways will be a success.