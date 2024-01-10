‘Too many young people are just gone’: Committee to assess marijuana use among populace

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Since decriminalising the use of marijuana in 2018, numerous individuals have called on the government to review that decision, citing concerns over its effect on the youth.

Last month, according to documents that Observer has seen, Cabinet officially approved the establishment of a Review of the Effects of Marijuana Commission “to provide oversight on the effects of the use of marijuana” in Antigua and Barbuda.

A review of the Cabinet document revealed that the commission will conduct thorough research into the effects of cannabis, primarily on youths, and the current law decriminalising cannabis usage in the country.

In June 2022, Barbuda MP Trevor Walker called on Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin to revisit amendments within the Misuse of Drugs Act 2018 to address the use of marijuana by youngsters.

Walker said back then, that since legal changes decriminalised the possession of up to 15 grams of cannabis, many students have been seen and caught smoking in public, including on school compounds.

Additionally, many persons have sought to claim that the misuse of marijuana—commonly called weed—has had an impact on the mental health of individuals.

Khalid Shabazz, the father of Rashawn ‘Turtle’ Shabazz—who was shot by police during an altercation last year—told Observer AM yesterday that his son, who suffers from bipolar disorder, becomes increasingly agitated due to his use of the substance.

“There’s too many young men and young women and they’re just gone, there seem to be no hold [on them] and it is a growing number [which] we have to be concerned,” he said.

The commission held its first official meeting on January 8 and is reportedly led by Dr Kwasi Tonge from the University of the West Indies.

The six-member commission also includes Dr Griffin Benjamin—a psychologist; Audie Browne—a case management and data officer; Victoria Dyer—researcher and juvenile rehabilitation prospects officer; and Chez Blanche Tonge—a records and research officer.

Observer media spoke to Bishop Charlesworth Browne, who serves as the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, about the committee’s work.

“The legislation, as it stands, is very weak and it leaves an opening that creates a challenge for law enforcement officers; the legislation speaks to allowances of smoking marijuana only at home… but somehow, the cart went before the horse, so there was no real area of educating the public before the legislation was actually fully put forward,” Bishop Browne expressed.

He noted that once a person is in the privacy of their own home or space, it becomes difficult to prevent someone from misusing the substance.

He referenced a case he was involved with where a mother broke down in tears because her young son had been introduced to cannabis at the tender age of 10 by her own father.

“These things are of real concern, in terms of the legislation itself; police officers have been frazzled, they don’t know exactly what to do because the legislation even makes provision as to how you would approach persons who may breach the law as it stands,” he claimed.

The commission is expected to complete its report to the government in six months.

“It would inform the Cabinet and the Parliament as they go forward and as they revisit the legislation to look and see what we [the Commission] have seen in terms of any damages that may have been caused,” Bishop Browne expressed.