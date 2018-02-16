Too many unanswered questions about accused killer’s escape

February 16, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

MP Joanne Massiah (file photo)

Joanne Massiah, member of parliament, has said that the police have an obligation to be fully transparent and forthcoming with the circumstances that led to an accused serial killer escaping from police custody on Monday.

Massiah, the leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), said Thursday on OBSERVER AM that she remains “perplexed” about how 23-year-old Delano Forbes managed the feat while he was supposedly shackled by his ankles.

She said the paramount question is, “Was he restrained?”

She added that the police top brass should make a public statement about what happened.

“How many officers accompanied him? What was each of their physical size and level of fitness? Were members of the K-9 Unit present with police dogs? I am bewildered as to how with a person’s feet shackled…if he was sighted in Parham, is he still restrained? Is he being assisted?” Massiah asked.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.