UPP happy with victory at the polls

The country’s main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) is basking in the results of the recent mock elections, while the ruling administration is dismissing it as a “mockery.”

The UPP won the exercise, which was conducted from February 8-10. The party received 531 votes from the 797 people who participated, while the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) received 177 votes.

The newly-formed Democratic National Alliance (DNA) received 53 votes, the Antigua and Barbuda True Labour Party (ABTLP) got 7, and the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) got 3 votes. The Antigua Barbuda People’s Movement (ABPM) was only able to attract 3 votes.

The results were released on the Voice of the people programme yesterday by members of the Free and Fair Election League.

A jubilant Harold Lovell, the political leader of the UPP, said the results of the simulated exercise is consistent with the polling numbers that the party has and the responses the party has received during door-to-door campaigns.

Lovell explained that “people are disappointed in the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party and we know that the United Progressive Party will win the next general election. The mock election confirms in our mind, that our polling is on track.”

While the UPP is celebrating this recent development, the ABLP has outrightly stated that the exercise is “irrelevant.”

Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, acting prime minister asserted that the ABLP dissuaded its members from participating in the mock elections.

He said the exercise is unscientific and is of no use or benefit to anyone.

