Tigers Decapitate Pythons, Spartan Slay Nation In Cool & Smooth T20

By Neto Baptiste

Jennings Tigers stunned All Saints Pythons in their Group B clash of the 2022 Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion to win by 20 runs when they met on Wednesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Tigers were led by Scottish International George Munsey who hit 47 runs from 35 deliveries as the victors amassed 167 for six in their 20 overs. He struck eight fours and one six in the process. There was runs as well from Orlando Peters who made 31, while Adrian Barron added 24. Larry Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for Pythons, claiming two wickets for 32 runs in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Pythons fell short at 147 all out with their best effort coming from Kacy Carty who made 65.

Peters led the way with the ball, picking up three wickets for 24 runs in four overs while there were two wickets each for Kenroy Browne, Jedidiah Martin and Matthew Miller.

Coach of the Jennings team, Glen Miller, credited his players for staying the course, adding that the aim is to take one game at a time.

“We stick to our game plan. We never faulted and we also thought that we got about 15 runs short but decided we were going to work with that. We are looking at everybody, we are not taking anyone lightly and we like the underdog tag; we are okay with that. We are just going out there, working hard and we’re pushing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rising Suns Spartans started on a high note, beating one of the group’s favourites, Empire Nation, by 45 runs.

Batting first, Spartans posted 159 for eight in their 20 overs with Junior Henry hitting 48. Shadrack Descarte and Shequan Hewlett both made 22. Damian Lowenfield claimed three for 27 in three overs bowling for Nation.

Dean Williams then bagged three wickets for 16 runs in four overs with Shane Burton, Dario Hodge and Descarte all claiming two wickets as Spartans restricted Nation to 114 all out in 18.5 overs.