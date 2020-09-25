Three students in line for top CSEC performer title

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

Education officials have singled out three students – two from St Joseph’s Academy, and one from the Baptist Academy – one of whom could be named the top performer in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The three students have done exceedingly well in the July sitting of the regional exams, however, education officials are not yet able to make an official announcement without official confirmation from the Barbados-based examination body.

The Ministry of Education has reached out to the CXC, querying discrepancies in the results for English literature.

The three front-runners will also be given enough time to question their individual grades.

“One candidate did 18 subjects and got 14 grade ones, three grade twos and a five. It is possible that that candidate can query that five and that that grade could change. The second candidate did 21 subjects and received 14 grade ones, six grade twos and one ungraded, which is the English B,” Smith said.

He added, “The third contender did 17 subjects with 14 grade ones, two grade twos, and English literature ungraded. At this stage all we can say is that there are three contenders, and we await the results for English B as well as any queries the individual candidates have made.”

Smith told reporters on Thursday that official communication was sent to CXC this week and he is hoping to receive official word shortly.