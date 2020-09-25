Gym closed for contact tracing

Spread the love













By Elesha George

Elesha,[email protected]

A gymnasium has closed temporarily after a second case of Covid-19 was reported in Antigua on Tuesday.

Xtreme Health & Fitness in Marble Hill is the first gym to close since government permitted such businesses to reopen in July.

On Wednesday, the gym’s assistant manager, Kelvin Thomas, posted on social media that Xtreme will be closed until further notice due to contact tracing requirements.

The resurgence of coronavirus cases, and the subsequent contact tracing, began on September 18 when Antigua recorded a non-imported case of the virus.

That person had no reported travel history.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also shared over the weekend that the person was asymptomatic.

The second case was recorded days later, on September 22, and while officials reported that investigations were currently ongoing, their dashboard recorded the incident as a non- imported case.

Observer confirmed that that individual is an employee of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA).

Health officials are said to have now intensified contact tracing efforts.

Anyone suspected of being exposed to persons with the virus will be informed and monitored for symptoms.

They will also be asked to self-isolate, or be placed in a government quarantine facility.