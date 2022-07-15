Three-member tennis team represents Antigua and Barbuda at ITF tournament

- Advertisement -

Young tennis stars, Niike Hughes, Giovanni Quinn, and Xavier Williams, are representing Antigua and Barbuda at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) COTECC Under-12 tournament being held in Trinidad.

The trio, accompanied by coach/manager, Peter Quinn, departed Antigua on Thursday for the tournament slated to run from July 17-22. They will compete against players from Anguilla, Aruba, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Curacao, St Lucia, St Kitts, St Vincent, Suriname, USVI, and host Trinidad and Tobago.

Teams finishing first and second will advance to the ÇOTECC/ITF final in Mexico slated for August. The completion will adopt a format similar to that of the Davis Cup with two singles and one doubles match.

Team Antigua and Barbuda is sponsored in part by the Curtain Bluff Hotel Old Road Fund.