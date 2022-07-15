Real Blizzard conquers Palace as West Ham and Fort Road draw in Gordon “Banks” Derrick Memorial Cup

- Advertisement -

Real Blizzard were 2-1 winners over Blackburn Palace when the Gordon “Banks” Derrick King of the West Memorial Football Cup continued on Thursday.

Playing at the PMS grounds, Real Blizzard had goals from Tahari James in minute 27 and Amos Christian on minute 33 to seal the victory. Diondre Harrigan scored the lone goal for Palace when he netted in the 53rd minute.

In the other match contested Thursday, West Ham and Fort Road played to a 2-2 draw at Fort Road. Omar Samuel put Fort Road ahead on minute 13 before Anderson Herbert drew West Ham level. Junito Jeffrey put the visitors ahead on minute 50 before Jamel Gordon secured a point for Fort Road with a 73rd minute strike.

Action continues on Saturday when West Ham face FC Aston Villa at 5:00 pm at the PMS grounds, while Fort Road will be at home to Earthquake FC.