Three candidates for UPP primary in St Peter

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Colin Isaac



Chaneil Imhoff-Jackson





Tevaughn ‘Peter Reds’ Harriette

Three individuals will be making a bid to become the United Progressive Party (UPP) election candidate for the constituency of St Peter during an imminent primary.

Colin Isaac – who was the UPP’s candidate in the 2018 general elections – Chaneil Imhoff-Jackson, and national footballer Tevaughn “Peter Reds” Harriette have indicated their interest in running on the main opposition party’s ticket in the next polls.

While making the announcement Friday on Observer AM, the party’s deputy leader Jamale Pringle said that would be the final primary to determine the UPP’s full slate for the next general election.

“The date is not finalised. We are just putting the necessary plans in place to facilitate a primary. [The political leader Harold Lovell] is not going to change [from contesting the St John’s City East seat]. St Peter’s is the last primary we are looking at. I think at the end of the month all the candidates will be concrete,” Pringle said.

He also spoke on the yet to be finalised candidacy of Dr Cleon Athill to run in the St Paul constituency after the other two prospects, Gregory Athill and Denmore Roberts, pulled out of the race.

While adding that a few formalities need to be addressed first, Pringle said it is more than likely that Athill will be named the candidate.

He also denied claims that the other two candidates had been pressured by members of the party to back out of the selection race.

“I don’t think any pressure was placed on them. It’s a matter of them going forward and the process is the process; you have a right to contest a primary. As a matter of fact, I was a part of the discussions with these individuals because I want to make sure, as I often heard on this radio station that we don’t listen.

“We do not manage conflict well…although there was an unfortunate situation that brother Athill mentioned [and] I think an apology was requested and it was given. At no point am I going to sit and allow any of my brothers to be chastised on their own,” Pringle said.

Thus far, the UPP have rolled out a series of candidates to contest the upcoming general elections which are constitutionally due in 2023.

They include newcomers Pearl Quinn, Gladys Potter, Sean Bird, Algernon Watts, and Alister Thomas who will, respectively, contest the St John’s Rural North, St John’s Rural South, St John’s Rural East, St George, and St John’s City West seats.

Meanwhile, former Antigua Labour Party (ALP) member of parliament, Sherfield Bowen, will contest the St Phillip’s South constituency, the same seat he won on the ALP ticket in 1999.