Walker renews calls for PLH to cease development

Member of Parliament for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, is again appealing to the government and Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) developers to cease what he describes as degradation in the protected area of Palmetto Point.

Members of the Barbuda Council and many residents on the sister island are opposed to the luxury resort project due to environmental concerns.

The battle lines were drawn again this week when council members and an official for PLH faced off in a verbal confrontation.

On Monday the council carried out an inspection of the area, however, individuals affiliated with the Barbuda Council were reportedly barred from entering the area where the project is underway.

A recording has since surfaced apparently showing Walker engaged in a verbal exchange with a PLH representative.

PLH spokesman, Justin Wilshaw, who was also involved in the exchange with Walker, told Observer on Thursday that he holds no grudges, and hopes the relationship with the Barbudan people will improve going forward.