Thousands more masks to aid virus fight

Five thousand more facemasks are now available to help keep residents Covid-free thanks to a US$15,000 donation from the US government.

The money was given to the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) which contracted 11 tailors across the twin island nation to craft them.

In addition to members of the public, the masks will be distributed to the prison, Police and Fire Departments, the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), the Immigration Department, the Defence Force and NODS.