This Day in Sports History

Spread the love













1965: Willie Mays sets NL record for HRs in a month with his 17th of August.

1987: The end of a fascinating first Test between India and West Indies in Delhi, the narrative of which twisted and turned from the start. Winston Davis and Patrick Patterson blew the Indians away for 75, but soon West Indies were 49 for 7 themselves as Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma struck back. Desmond Haynes lifted West Indies to a lead of 52, but when Dilip Vengsarkar made a seven-hour 102, West Indies were left with a very tricky target of 276. At 111 for 4, with Arshad Ayub finding plenty of turn, the game was up for grabs. Step forward Viv Richards, who took West Indies to a five-wicket win with a majestic, unbeaten 109, made from only 111 balls.

1997: The Houston Comets defeated the New York Liberty, 65-51, becoming the first WNBA Champions. Regular-season MVP Cynthia Cooper, the leading scorer with 25 points, was named the Championship MVP.

2012: The USADA claims to have stripped Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles.

2015: The first day-night Test was won by Australia, adding to their record of having also won the first Test, the first ODI, the first day-night ODI and the first T20. The match was played with a pink ball, in Adelaide, and was a low-scoring dogfight. By “dinner” on day three, Australia needed 76 runs with seven wickets in hand. Adam Voges fell right after the break to Trent Boult, who later dismissed Shaun Marsh and Peter Nevill in successive overs. The chase was finally completed by Nos. 8 and 9, Peter Siddle and a hobbling Mitchell Starc, who had fractured his foot.