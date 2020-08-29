Jamaica Tallawahs’ Asif Ali fined for swinging bat at Warriors’ Keemo Paul

Spread the love













As if things were not bad enough for the Jamaica Tallawahs this season, news has emerged that their middle-order batsman Asif Ali has been found guilty of a breach of the CPL’s Code of Conduct and has been fined 20 percent of his match fee.

According to a statement from the CPL on Friday, during the Tallawahs’ match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 25 at Queen’s Park Oval, Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings.

He was charged with being in breach of section 2.18 of the Code of Conduct, acting contrary to the spirit of the game. Ali admitted the offence, CPL said.

The Jamaica Tallawahs are fifth in the six-team standings having won only two of their five matches to date. (www.sportsmax.tv)