Third Bruce Greenaway murder-accused denied bail

By Latrishka Thomas

A third murder-accused in the Bruce Greenaway case was refused bail in the High Court yesterday.

This comes less than two weeks after the application of two others was shot down by Justice Iain Morley.

Two Defence Force soldiers, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin, both 20 years old, were the first to apply for bail. They had their court hearing on June 25.

A third soldier, 25-year-old Shakiel Thomas, attempted on Monday but he too will not be released.

The final co-accused in the matter – 44-year-old police officer Jason Modeste – is yet to apply for bail.

Like Warner and Martin, Thomas’ hearing lasted several hours.

The quartet are jointly charged with the murder of the 43-year-old from Falmouth.

According to reports, the father-of-two was last seen in the presence of soldiers before he went missing in April.

They four accused had their first court appearance in early June at All Saints Magistrate’s Court where ‘Justice for Greenaway’ picketers and a group of officers were gathered outside.

Magistrate Ngaio Emmanuel Edwards, after hearing from the defendants’ lawyer Lawrence Daniel with respect to having them remanded at Camp Blizzard in Coolidge for their “security and protection”, remanded them to prison.

Magistrate Emmanuel Edwards – with support from police prosecutor Dane Bontiff and Bruce Greenaway family lawyers, Gale Christian and Kendrickson Kentish – suggested that Daniel formally take his request to the Superintendent of Prison.

However, sources say that that application was never completed.

The four will return to court to find out if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to be committed to the High Court on September 23.

Should the matter be committed, they will have to face a judge and jury for the alleged strangulation of Greenaway whose body was found on April 13 at the shoreline of Indian Creek.