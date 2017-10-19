Theft hampers solar streetlight project

The solar street lighting project continues to suffer at the hands of thieves.

In an assessment that was done following the two recent hurricanes – Irma and Maria – the Electricity Business Unit of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has concluded that lighting the nation’s roads is a safety priority that is not being taken lightly.

APUA’s Public Relations Coordinator, Sarifa George told OBSERVER media that although people have been apprehended by police, the theft continues to plague the project.

“Outside of the damaged street lights that is [sic] affecting our ability to light the streets, the theft of battery packs on the panels. We have spoken on that a few months ago and we issued a warning to persons committing this act but unfortunately this act has not stopped,” George said.

While stating that it would be costly to source them, the APUA official did not disclose the number of battery packs that have been stolen nor the cost to replace them.

APUA has identified the areas hardest hit by the theft and urged residents to continue reporting incidence of theft, vandalism, and tampering with the solar street lights. George said incidents have been reported and she encourages other to report the crimes that threaten safety and security.

