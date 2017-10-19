WANTED: Wounding suspect who chopped partner

October 19, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Conroy “Connie” Jones is wanted by the police for chopping his child’s mother and leaving her with such serious injuries that she was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Lawmen issued a wanted bulletin for Jones yesterday, labelling him “armed and dangerous.”

According to the police, he’s a Jamaican national who last resided at Bird Road, Ottos, in Antigua.

The police said the assailant attacked the 27-year-old victim on September 16 where they lived. It is alleged that Jones armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the woman multiple times about the body.

The woman had to be rushed to Mount St. Johns Medical Centre, and the police said she was hospitalised for some time and required surgery.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) Department of the force wrote, “Police are appealing for him to immediately surrender himself at any police station, accompanied by his attorney or a family member.”

Lawmen are warning people not to try to engage or arrest the suspect on their own, but to instead contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310 or 464-3938, or call the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913\462-3914 right away.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.