WANTED: Wounding suspect who chopped partner

Conroy “Connie” Jones is wanted by the police for chopping his child’s mother and leaving her with such serious injuries that she was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Lawmen issued a wanted bulletin for Jones yesterday, labelling him “armed and dangerous.”

According to the police, he’s a Jamaican national who last resided at Bird Road, Ottos, in Antigua.

The police said the assailant attacked the 27-year-old victim on September 16 where they lived. It is alleged that Jones armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the woman multiple times about the body.

The woman had to be rushed to Mount St. Johns Medical Centre, and the police said she was hospitalised for some time and required surgery.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) Department of the force wrote, “Police are appealing for him to immediately surrender himself at any police station, accompanied by his attorney or a family member.”

Lawmen are warning people not to try to engage or arrest the suspect on their own, but to instead contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310 or 464-3938, or call the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913\462-3914 right away.