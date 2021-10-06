29.4 C
St John's
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesThe UWI Five Islands thanks Governor General for donation
The Big Stories

The UWI Five Islands thanks Governor General for donation

0
370
His Excellency, Sir Rodney Williams accepts a token of appreciation from Principal of the UWI Five Islands Campus, Professor Densil A Williams. (Photo courtesy The UWI Five Islands)

During the 2021 UWI Global Giving campaign, a team from The UWI Five Islands Campus paid a courtesy visit on His Excellency, Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda.

The team comprised of Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Professor Densil Williams, Frances Ann Mellanson, Senior Financial Manager; Stephanie Cain, Executive Assistant to the Campus Principal; and Shavar Maloney, Marketing Officer.  

Professor Williams thanked His Excellency for his timely donations to scholarships for students at The UWI Five Islands for the academic year 2021/2022.  

Previous articleAntiguan Bodybuilders Primed For Santo Domingo Pro Qualifier
Next articleVillagers testify on day two of Brodie murder trial
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

It is a helluva thing

Death stalks the land

Heaven help us

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021