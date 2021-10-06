The UWI Five Islands thanks Governor General for donation

During the 2021 UWI Global Giving campaign, a team from The UWI Five Islands Campus paid a courtesy visit on His Excellency, Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda.

The team comprised of Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Professor Densil Williams, Frances Ann Mellanson, Senior Financial Manager; Stephanie Cain, Executive Assistant to the Campus Principal; and Shavar Maloney, Marketing Officer.

Professor Williams thanked His Excellency for his timely donations to scholarships for students at The UWI Five Islands for the academic year 2021/2022.