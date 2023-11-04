The St John’s Cooperative Credit Union donates

- Advertisement -

To bring the curtains down on this year’s ICU Month celebration, the team from St John’s Co-operative Credit Union paid a visit to the St Vincent Depaul Society, making a timely donation to the clients of the home. Making the donation was General Manager of SJCCU Ms Peta-Gay Rodney who thanked Nurse Lamond of the SVDP for the outstanding service that she and her team continue to deliver, providing comfort to the elderly on a daily basis. Accepting on behalf of SVDP was Nurse Lamond who assured Ms Rodney that they will continue to put their best foot forward in taking care of those in need. (Photo contributed)