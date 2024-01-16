The passing of a giant: Antigua and Barbuda mourns John Jarvis

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

News of the death of Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC), John Jarvis, sent shock waves throughout the twin island nation yesterday.

According to reports, the accomplished 71-year-old died yesterday morning, however, cause of death is yet unknown.

Jarvis is well known for his dedicated work in improving the political and social environment of Antigua and Barbuda up to the very end, and passed away in the position he assumed following the retirement of the previous ABEC Chairman, Nathaniel “Paddy”James.

Jarvis started his career as a social worker in the Ministry of Education after completing his studies at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus in Jamaica and returned to Antigua in 1974.

At that time, he also became involved in the regional black power movement, ‘Caribbean Assembly,’ in Trinidad and Tobago, becoming vocal about the issues faced within the region and Antigua and Barbuda.

Jarvis also served as a member of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Antigua, taking up the seat of President twice and held the position of JCI Senator to the very end.

Ever dedicated to service to others, he was also a member of the Antigua Barbuda Red Cross.

Jarvis also picked up the mantle of Chairman of Carnival in 1989, one that he held for four years before moving on to the Cooperative Department of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda which held the responsibility of regulating local credit unions for another 30 years.

His time in this role also opened up the door for him to become Secretary of the Caricom Regulators.

After exhibiting interest in the local electoral process in 1994, Jarvis became Lead Training Officer for electoral workers, and was appointed Caricom Electoral Observer with his first mission in 1999.

He continued on in this role, performing his duties as part of the Caricom scrutineering team and supervised the recount of the Guyana election of 2020 and as Chief of Missions for the Grenada general elections in 2022.

Jarvis did not neglect his homeland’s electoral processes as he was officially appointed as a member of the ABEC in 2015, and was appointed to the position of Electoral Commissioner before finally assuming the post of Chairman.

He was also a beloved and dedicated member of the Spring Gardens Moravian Church.

Ian Hughes, ABEC’s Supervisor of Elections, spoke to Observer on the untimely passing of their chairman, calling Jarvis a great soul who always encouraged and mentored those who worked with him, from members of ABEC to members of the Caricom Secretariat, who also extended their condolences on his passing.

He also shared that electoral supervisors from across the region who served with Jarvis reached out and expressed that they shared in the sorrow of his passing whilst retelling stories of their experiences with him, as many served missions with him across the region and benefited immensely from his wealth of knowledge as he reminded them he would not be here forever and wished for them to carry on the mantle.

Hughes spoke to his fond memories of Jarvis, recalling Jarvis’ gentle method of teaching him while encouraging him to face new challenges as he was dedicated to ensuring that there were others to succeed him.

Hughes extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of ABEC to the family and close friends of John Jarvis.

He served as a giant, was a giant and will always be remembered as such.